FIL Ltd Sells 5,458 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

