Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $97,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.