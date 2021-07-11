ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $98,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 998.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

