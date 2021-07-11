Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,361 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of MSA Safety worth $102,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

