Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.58% of Encore Wire worth $104,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

