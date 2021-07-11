93,100 Shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 487,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Qutoutiao Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

