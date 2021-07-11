$1.13 EPS Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Life Storage by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Life Storage by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $114.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

