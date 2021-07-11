Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

