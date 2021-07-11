iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 114,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,265,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

About iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

