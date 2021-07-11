Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.89. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 34,376 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNP. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

