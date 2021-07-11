Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.24. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 139,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76.

In related news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

