Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.20. Empire shares last traded at C$39.86, with a volume of 571,884 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

