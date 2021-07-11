Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Neonode shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 12,111 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

