1,635 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

