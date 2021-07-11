CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $229,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SYNNEX by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SYNNEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

