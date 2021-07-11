CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,642,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.