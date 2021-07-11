VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $233.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,656 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.