31,563 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

