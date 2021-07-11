SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.