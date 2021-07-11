Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 291.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

