Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 437,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

