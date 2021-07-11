Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

