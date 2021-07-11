Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

