CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 5,984 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.