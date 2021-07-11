Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.