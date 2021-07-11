TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.