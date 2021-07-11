CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 5,637 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:PBH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
