CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 5,637 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

