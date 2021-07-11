CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.