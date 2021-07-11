TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,336 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

