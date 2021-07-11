MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MYR Group worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

