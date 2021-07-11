O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.