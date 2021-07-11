Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 209,778 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 284.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of ARC Document Solutions worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

