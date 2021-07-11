US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.