Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,379 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AMAL stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.