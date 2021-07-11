Reviewing 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and MacroGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A MacroGenics $104.88 million 15.99 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -11.31

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A MacroGenics -126.15% -45.99% -35.97%

Risk and Volatility

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 180 Life Sciences and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MacroGenics 1 1 5 0 2.57

MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given MacroGenics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3 for treating acute myeloid leukemia; Retifanlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3. In addition, it is developing MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company's non-immuno-oncology clinical product candidates include MGD014, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B Ã CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Alligator Bioscience AB (publ). The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

