UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

