Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

