Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.