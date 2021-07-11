Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Coty stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99.
In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.
