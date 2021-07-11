UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

