UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.