Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

