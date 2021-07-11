UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

KRG stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

