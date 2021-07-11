SG Americas Securities LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 54.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Cannae by 32.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cannae by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 113.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CNNE opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

