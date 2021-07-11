UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,020 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Macy’s worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 188.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

