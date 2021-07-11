Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.