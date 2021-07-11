Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

