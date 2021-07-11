Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Berry Global Group also reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

