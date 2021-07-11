Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.