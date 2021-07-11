Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 89,380 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 89,380 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $89.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

