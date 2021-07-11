Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

